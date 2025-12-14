Trending
Danaiel Langan of IALPA
ASL Airlines pilots plan second strike on Tuesday

ASL Pilots who are members of IALPA have announced a second 16-hour strike on December 16 over union recognition. 

The company requested has requested a hearing at the Workplace Relations Commission. The plots accused management of refusing negotiations.

Captain Daniel Langan, IALPA Vice-President shared “Our members have engaged with the company in good faith for weeks with the clear aim of securing a recognition agreement and beginning negotiations on a collective labour agreement. Instead of engaging, ASL has chosen to walk away from the table.

