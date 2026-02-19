Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»ASL Aviation losses halved to €15.2m in 2024
John Rawl MD of ASL Airlines Ireland
John Rawl MD of ASL Airlines Ireland

ASL Aviation losses halved to €15.2m in 2024

0
By on News & Knowledge

ASL Aviation reported losses halved to €15.2m in 2024 with a pre-tax profit of €9.3m before a €24.5m tax expense according to newly filed accounts. 

Revenue reached just under €1.65bn compared to €1.45bn in 2023 driven partly by passenger operations sold earlier this month. The Dublin-based cargo operator manages over 150 aircraft including services for Amazon Prime Air in Europe and India using converted Boeing 737-800 jets.

Directors noted a return to normalised market conditions in 2024 after challenges in 2023 with long-term contracts mitigating supply chain and inflationary pressures. Geographical diversification continued through additions in Australia and Thailand plus a 26 per cent stake acquisition in India’s Quikjet Airlines for €353,000. Aircraft shortages persist due to Boeing and Airbus production issues delaying conversions.

See also  Emirates wishes customers ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ and honours the Holy Month

A written statement from ASL directors shared “While there were ongoing supply chain issues being experienced across the industry, along with ongoing inflationary challenges, with ASL’s business being no different, the long-term contracted nature of a large proportion of revenue mitigated this. In addition, the pivoting of the long-haul business towards the longer-term contract structure created more consistency across the contribution base. Our biggest fleet is narrow bodies – the 737 types – and there just isn’t airplanes available. Those that are available, we still need to take them and convert them to make freighters and the price point has now become unsupportable.”

See also  Clare's Armada Hotel in Spanish point announces €2.5m expansion

Related posts:

John McLaughlin chair of Donegal TourismArranmore Island launches all-terrain wheelchair for inclusive tourism Icelandair launches first Polish route with new Gdansk service for winter 2026/27 Bogdan Popescu CEO of TaromSAS and TAROM expand partnership with new codeshare agreement Brendan Kennhy of IAATIreland’s Adventure Tourism board discussed insurance, marketing & sustainability
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.