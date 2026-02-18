AT LAST: Lufthansa can make 25 out of 28 Allegris business class seats available on B787

Lufthansa will make 25 out of 28 Allegris business class seats available on its Boeing 787-9 fleet for flights from 15 April 2026 after recent certification milestones. The German carrier has eight 787-9s in service with the Allegris configuration and expects the remaining 21 by the end of 2027. This step addresses earlier delays that limited sales to just four business class seats per flight, allowing more premium travel on long-haul routes from Frankfurt to destinations including Austin, Bogota, Hyderabad and Rio de Janeiro.

The Allegris cabin features varied seat types from three manufacturers, with longer beds, throne seats and front-row options carrying extra charges while aisle-adjacent seats come with standard fares. Certification for each seat type has slowed the rollout, but progress now enables bookings for most of the 28 seats. Lufthansa plans to add the 787-9 to routes to Cape Town, Hong Kong and Shanghai from the summer schedule start, followed by Los Angeles, New York JFK and Delhi.

Lufthansa shared in a written statement “After further important milestones in the certification process were reached in recent weeks, nothing now stands in the way of the approval of Allegris business class in the Boeing 787-9, with the exception of three seats in the second row of the compartment.”