AVEA conference in Waterford to take place Monday and Tuesday

Catherine Flanagan CEO of AVEA
The Association of Visitor Experiences and Attractions (AVEA) will host its annual conference in Waterford on Monday and Tuesday, bringing together industry leaders to discuss tourism and visitor experiences. The event, held at the Medieval Museum and House of Waterford, includes international speakers, workshops, and networking sessions. 

Proceedings open at 2:00 pm with Sarah Carey as MC and Anne O’Donoghue as chair. Speakers include Donna Speed from We the Curious in Bristol, Mark Kelly from AI Ireland, and Kat Brogan from Mercat Tours in Edinburgh. Fáilte Ireland supports an AI-focused session and an access and inclusion workshop, while Tourism Northern Ireland contributes insights for an all-island knowledge network. 

The conference features a reception at House of Waterford and dinner at Mount Congreve Gardens on 13 October, with learning journeys and the AVEA AGM scheduled for the morning of 14 October. A farewell lunch concludes the event at 12:15 pm.

