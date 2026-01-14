‘Aviation emissions could be cut 50pc without decreasing flights’ – Swedish study

Emissions can be halved through efficiency without cutting journeys.

Remove premium seats, use modern aircraft, ensure full flights.

Premium seats five times more CO2-intense.

All-economy with 95pc load factor reduces flights.

Efficiency lowest in Africa, Australia, Norway; highest in Brazil, India, Southeast Asia.

Emissions from aviation could be reduced by 50pc without decreasing passenger journeys, according to a study from Linnaeus University in Sweden.

The study identifies three efficiency measures of phasing out inefficient aircraft models, removing premium class seating, and ensuring full flights as more effective than sustainable aviation fuel or carbon offsets. It assessed carbon dioxide efficiency for 27.5 million flights between 26,156 pairs of cities in 2023.

Premium seating emerges as a primary factor, with business and first class seats up to five times more CO2-intense than economy class seats. An all-economy configuration would lower emissions, especially with newer efficient aircraft and load factors at 95pc. The number of flights could decrease while carrying the same passengers.

Aircraft age influences efficiency, with many airlines using old aircraft for 25 years. Efficiency varies by region, lowest in Africa, Australia, and Norway, highest in Brazil, India, and Southeast Asia. Airports like Zayed International in Abu Dhabi rank most efficient, while airlines such as LATAM perform best.

Stefan Gossling shared “the air transport sector has long claimed that it is very efficient, but this is misleading.”

At least 50% (and up to 75%) of current fuel use could be avoided if airlines were ‘forced’ to operate at maximum efficiency.”

=Many flights were only taken because they were so cheap: We know that a lot of air transport demand is induced. If you increase the cost, people would just choose a different type of holiday.”