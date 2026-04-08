Avolon acquired 14 aircraft and sold 19 in Q1 2026.

The company ended Q1 with 84 aircraft agreed for sale.

It placed 17 new-technology aircraft and reached 85pc of its orderbook placed.

Avolon executed 60 lease agreements, extensions and amendments.

The firm contracted $2.1 billion in new unsecured debt financing.

Avolon has issued an update for the first quarter of 2026. The aviation finance company acquired 14 aircraft and sold 19 during the quarter that ended on 31 March 2026. It ended the period with 84 aircraft agreed for sale and it placed 17 new-technology aircraft from existing commitments.

Avolon executed 60 lease agreements, extensions and amendments. It closed the quarter with an owned, managed and committed fleet of 1131 aircraft. The company contracted $2.1 billion of new unsecured debt financing that included $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes and a $420 million equivalent inaugural Samurai loan facility.

Avolon works with 139 airlines in 61 countries. It maintains an owned, managed and committed fleet of 1131 aircraft as of 31 March 2026. The company ended the quarter with 85pc of its orderbook placed through the end of 2028.

Darragh Crowley shared “Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel.”