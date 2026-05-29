Award-winning hotel manager Sabine Wycisk joins Portlaoise’s Midlands Park Hotel

Sabine Wycisk takes on General Manager role at Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise.

The hotel provides 117 bedrooms together with leisure centre and spa facilities.

She earned Hotel Manager of the Year award in 2025 at Midlands 103 Hospitality Awards.

Colm Neville welcomed her leadership experience from Sheraton Athlone Hotel.

The appointment supports continued operations for 213 employees at the property.

Sabine Wycisk has joined Midlands Park Hotel as General Manager. The four-star hotel in Portlaoise forms part of Neville Park Hotels and features 117 guest bedrooms. It includes a leisure centre, spa, and three dining experiences.

Ms Wycisk previously worked at the Sheraton Athlone Hotel. She received recognition as Hotel Manager of the Year at the Midlands 103 Hospitality Awards in 2025. She oversees operations that include finance, marketing, guest services, and human resources at the hotel that employs 213 people.

Colm Neville from Neville Park Hotels shared “Sabine brings an exceptional depth of experience and a leadership style that blends ambition, warmth and a genuine love of hospitality.”

Ms Wycisk shared “I have long admired the people-first culture, strong community connection and commitment to excellence at Midlands Park Hotel and am thrilled to join as General Manager.”