AWTE annual Christmas networking event takes place in Dublin today

The Association of Women Travel Executives will hold its annual Christmas networking event in Dublin today, bringing together over 100 industry professionals for discussions on gender equity and sector trends.

AWTE Ireland chapter organised the gathering, which featured guest speakers from Aer Lingus and tourism boards, alongside festive catering with mulled wine and seasonal canapés at €25 per ticket. Attendees exchanged insights on 2026 forecasts, including sustainable aviation and remote work impacts on business travel.

The event marked the chapter’s milestone of 200 members since its launch in Ireland in 2016, with plans for quarterly webinars and a spring conference in Cork. Sponsors contributed €1,000 in prizes. AWTE, founded in 2010, operates chapters across Europe to support female advancement in aviation, hospitality, and tourism.

Delegates reported strong turnout from agencies and airlines, fostering connections for collaborative projects. The association committed €5,000 to scholarships for women entering the industry next year. As the event wrapped, participants anticipated follow-up sessions on digital tools for inclusive hiring. AWTE’s mission is to achieve 50pc female leadership in travel by 2030.