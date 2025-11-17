Barcelona plans to reduce number of cruise passenger arrivals from 2027

Jaume Collboni Mayor of Barcelona

Barcelona plans to reduce the number of cruise passenger arrivals from 2027 as part of a port reorganisation.

The plan decreases the number of guests and terminals in the Spanish port. Demolition of the first maritime station began at the end of 2026 and finished in 2030 with an investment of 200 million euros. The port reduced terminals from seven to five, with three set for demolition.

A new modern terminal built to replace capacity partially opened in 2028 and hosted 7,000 guests per day.

José Alberto Carbonell shared “At the end of next year, we will start demolishing the first maritime station in a process that will finish in 2030, with an investment of around 200 million euros.”