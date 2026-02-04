Trending
Darragh O'Brien, Minister for Transport

Beginning of the end – Dublin airport passenger cap bill goes to cabinet today

Dublin Airport’s passenger cap removal legislation is scheduled for Cabinet consideration today, following confirmation on the heads of bill. 

The move addresses ongoing restrictions that have prompted complaints from US carriers. Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien indicated the proposals aim to lift the cap in the coming weeks.

The issue has drawn international attention, with Airlines for America seeking potential flight curtailments unless resolved. The development could enhance capacity and transatlantic connectivity from Ireland.

