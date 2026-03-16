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Belfast City Airport publishes plan to grow t 7m passengers by 2040

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By on News & Knowledge

Belfast City Airport is targeting growth from 2.4m passengers annually to 7m by 2040 according to its final Master Plan 2040.

The plan was released following public consultation in late 2025targets within existing noise contours through quieter aircraft.

Infrastructure proposals include an extended terminal with upgraded security and baggage systems, a new two storey pier, and 21 aircraft stands. Surface access improvements feature a redesigned multi modal forecourt and exploration of a direct rail connection with Translink.

Economic projections show £1.7 billion in annual Gross Value Added and over 23,000 jobs supported across the region by 2040.

Matthew Hall shared “the plan is a vital step in securing Northern Ireland’s long term competitiveness, enhancing tourism, and unlocking new opportunities for people, businesses, and communities across the region.”

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