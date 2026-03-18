Berlin airport closed by 24 hour strike

No aircraft take off or land at Berlin Airport on Wednesday 18 March due to strike called by ver.di union.

The action runs from 5 am until 11.59 pm and leads to cancellation of all 445 planned flights.

Around 57,000 passengers face disruption and receive requests to contact airlines for rebooking options.

The strike involves 2,000 employees from fire service traffic management and terminal management.

Passengers at Berlin Brandenburg Airport face complete disruption today as a full day warning strike by the Verdi trade union grounds all operations at the German capital’s main airport.

No regular passenger flights take off or land at BER on 18 March 2026 after around 2 000 airport employees walk out from early morning until late evening in an ongoing dispute over pay and working conditions. The industrial action follows the rejection by Verdi of what the union describes as an unacceptable offer from employers during recent wage negotiations.

The Dublin flights affected included:

Berlin EI332@06.10 &inbound EI333

Berlin FR3669@06.15 & inbound FR3670

Berlin EI336@ & inbound EI337

As a result approximately 445 scheduled arrivals and departures are cancelled and roughly 57,000 travellers find their journeys affected with many now seeking rebooking options through their airlines or tour operators. Airport management urges passengers not to travel to the terminal today unless absolutely necessary and advises them to check directly with carriers for alternative arrangements or refunds.

The strike forms part of wider public sector unrest in Germany and the next round of pay talks is scheduled for 25 March 2026 leaving the immediate outlook uncertain for resumed normal services.

Aletta von Massenbach shared “We consider a warning strike to be disproportionate especially in a situation that is already very tense due to the war in Iran.”

Holger Rößler shared “This is not a serious offer anyone who offers employees practically just one per cent more pay per year over several years while the cost of living rises shows no appreciation for their work.”