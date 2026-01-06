BEST places in Ireland to celebrate Nollaig na mBan

Nollaig na mBan (Women’s Little Christmas), celebrated on January 6th, is a cherished Irish tradition marking the end of the Christmas season.

It is a day historically dedicated to women resting after the festive hard work, with men taking over chores, while women gather with friends, family, or sisters for tea, drinks, meals, or outings—often in pubs where female groups dominate.

Charity sea swims for women’s aid at Dublin Bay (Clontarf, Bull Island), Salthill (Galway), Kilkee, Spanish Point, Ballybunion, and Sandycove’s Forty Foot.

Cork City (County Cork): The heart of Nollaig na mBan traditions. Pubs and restaurants often see almost exclusively female crowds as women meet for drinks, chats, and celebrations. It’s where the custom remains most vibrant and authentic—head to local bars for a classic “girls’ night out” experience.

Dublin Nollaig na mBan Festival, Charleville Mall Library: Hosts the main awards ceremony, St. Columba’s Church (North Strand): Features musical performances, Annesley House (North Strand): Another venue for live music, Clonliffe House Pub (Ballybough): A location for free music events.

Youghal (County Cork): Fun, glamorous events like “Diva’s Little Christmas” at the Walter Raleigh Hotel feature drag shows, drinks, and finger food—a lively, contemporary spin.

Westmeath: Festival Mná, a women’s wellness festival tied to the tradition at Dún Na Sí Amenity & Heritage ParkLake Road, Moate

No matter where you go, it is about sisterhood, relaxation, and toasting women’s resilience. Nollaig na mBan shona daoibh (Happy Women’s Christmas).