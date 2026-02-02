Birmingham Airport to add executive lounge and Wagamama

Birmingham Airport has confirmed the next phase of its transformation with a new airside area between gates 1-20 featuring a brand new executive lounge and three dining outlets including a 180-capacity Wagamama. The reconfiguration opens in phases later in 2026 and includes greater natural light and enhanced runway views. The development forms part of a £100 million capital expenditure programme through to 2033.

The airport already operates five lounges including Aspire No1 and Emirates facilities with the new lounge brand yet to be revealed. Recent upgrades include a new security hall allowing liquids up to two litres new baggage carousels and reconfigured arrivals areas for summer 2026. Passenger numbers reached a record 13.6 million in 2025 driven by easyJet Jet2 and Ryanair alongside long-haul routes to Dubai Doha and Delhi.

