Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Boeing confident of getting Max production up to 53 per month by late 2026

Boeing confident of getting Max production up to 53 per month by late 2026

0
By on Knowledge & News
Kelly Otberg CEO of Boeing
Kelly Otberg CEO of Boeing

Boeing is confident of securing US regulatory approval to raise 737 MAX production from 38 to 42 aircraft per month starting October 2025, with plans for further increases to 53 per month by late 2026.

Suppliers receive guidance from Boeing aligned with the accelerated production targets for the MAX family.

In late September, Boeing regained FAA authority to conduct final safety checks and issue airworthiness certificates for 737 MAX and 787 jets on an alternating basis.

FAA chief Bryan Bedford indicated in late August that scenario-based tabletop exercises would precede any review of the current production cap imposed in January 2024 following the Alaska Airlines mid-air incident on a 737-9.

See also  Kenya selected as world's friendliest country

The cap is designed  by the FAA to ensure Boeing’s compliance with standards after the series of Max crashes and the loss of a cabin door in early 2024.

Michael O’Leary shared at a press conference in Madrid: “Will the FAA then allow them to go to rate 48 next March, April, which is the next big jump? We’re pretty confident that will happen. Will they get the MAX 7 and MAX 10 certified in 2026? Boeing are telling us they’re now very confident that certification will take place. So we’re pretty confident, but it could still be disrupted.”

See also  Tibet's Everest Scenic Area tourism suspended as hundreds caught in snowstorm

Related posts:

Rayid Ghani AI expertAI ‘is sending tourists to non-existent landmarks’ Paul Griffiths CEO of Dubai AirportTourism to Dubai up 5pc own January-June Tolene Van der Merwe of Malta TourismValletta wins Europe’s best city break in Condé Nast awards Evika Siliņa Prime Minister of LatviaLatvia says smaller countries may be forced out of Cop30 by costs
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.