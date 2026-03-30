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Ryanair’s new Shannon to Warsaw Modlin service takes off today

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By on Aviation

Ryanair’s new direct service from Shannon Airport to Warsaw Modlin commences today, bringing convenient and affordable travel options between Ireland’s Midwest and Poland’s vibrant capital region. The route transfers the Cork service to Shannon.

The new route commences on Monday, 30 March 2026, and will operate 4w on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. This addition forms part of Ryanair’s expanded Summer 2026 schedule at Shannon, where the airline is basing a fourth aircraft and introducing several new routes to meet growing demand for low-fare European travel.

Passengers from Shannon can now enjoy easy access to Warsaw for city breaks, cultural experiences, business trips, or onward connections across Poland. Warsaw offers a rich blend of historic Old Town charm (a UNESCO World Heritage site), modern attractions, and world-class museums, making it an ideal destination for Irish travellers.

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Tickets are now available to book on ryanair.com, with fares starting from as low as €27 one-way (including taxes and charges, subject to availability).

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