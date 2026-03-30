Norwegian Luna holds naming ceremony in Miami

Norwegian Cruise Line christened the Norwegian Luna on 27 March 2026 in Miami.

Over 2,000 guests attended the ceremony at PortMiami.

Street artist ELLE served as godmother and designed the hull art.

The ship sails Caribbean itineraries from April 2026 to April 2027.

It repositions to New York for Bermuda sailings in 2027.

Norwegian Cruise Line has held its naming ceremony for its newest ship the Norwegian Luna in Miami. More than 2,000 guests attended the event at the company LEED Gold certified terminal at PortMiami. Street artist ELLE acted as godmother created the hull artwork titled La Luna and performed the traditional bottle breaking.

The Norwegian Luna belongs to the Prima Plus Class and it begins Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from April 2026 through April 2027 with calls at Great Stirrup Cay and Harvest Caye. The vessel repositions to New York afterwards for Bermuda sailings from April through October 2027. Marc Kazlauskas and John W. Chidsey both spoke at the christening.

The addition expands the fleet and focuses on flexibility for different travellers. The event marked a milestone for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

Marc Kazlauskas shared “Norwegian Luna represents the evolution of NCL a brand built on freedom flexibility and delivering experiences that resonate with every type of traveller.”

John W. Chidsey shared “The christening is an important milestone for our company and a moment of great pride for our entire team.”