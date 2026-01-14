Boeing confirms deliveries of 600 aircraft in 2025.

447 B737 MAX included.

Boeing has confirmed deliveries of 600 commercial aircraft in 2025. The deliveries comprised 447 B737 MAX aircraft. The manufacturer provided no prior guidance for 2025 deliveries.

Additionally, thirty B767 aircraft were delivered. Thirty-five B777 aircraft formed part of the total. The figures reflect Boeing’s production output for the year.

Eighty-eight B787 aircraft completed the 600 deliveries. Boeing operates from Washington National. The data covers commercial aviation only. The company did not publish a guidance for 2025 deliveries before now.