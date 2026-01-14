Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Boeing confirms deliveries of 600 aircraft in 2025.
Kelly Otberg CEO of Boeing
Kelly Otberg CEO of Boeing

Boeing confirms deliveries of 600 aircraft in 2025.

0
By on Aviation
  • 447 B737 MAX included.
  • Thirty B767s delivered.
  • Thirty-five B777s part of total.
  • Eighty-eight B787s completed the figures.

Boeing has confirmed deliveries of 600 commercial aircraft in 2025. The deliveries comprised 447 B737 MAX aircraft. The manufacturer provided no prior guidance for 2025 deliveries.

Additionally, thirty B767 aircraft were delivered. Thirty-five B777 aircraft formed part of the total. The figures reflect Boeing’s production output for the year.

Eighty-eight B787 aircraft completed the 600 deliveries. Boeing operates from Washington National. The data covers commercial aviation only. The company did not publish a guidance for 2025 deliveries before now.

Related posts:

Michael O'Leary FY results presentation 2024Ryanair record December sees growth back to 7pc after seasonal blip Ann Marie Farrelly CEO of Fingal county councilDublin airport plans new mortuary and cargo village campus Lynne Embleton CEO of Aer LingusALLI want for Christmas is an A321XLR – delivery of Aer Lingus EI-XLX Saint Brendan delayed until May Kenny Jacobs CEO of Dublin Airport‘Snow globes ARE allowed’ – Dublin Airport gets over busies pre-Christmas day & expects 115k passengers on December 28
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.