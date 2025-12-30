Trending
Dave Calhoun CEO of Boeing
Boeing plans to increase B737 MAX production to 47 per month

By on Aviation

Boeing is to open a fourth assembly line opens and is aiming for a monthly output of 47 B737 MAX aircraft by the second quarter of 2026. The company currently produces 42 aircraft per month. 

Katherine Ringgold confirmed the ramp-up during a media conference at the Boeing facility at Renton. The FAA approved the rise from 38 to 42 in October. A further increases would require regulator approval. 

Vice-president Ringgold predicted positive developments ahead driven by high inventory levels and supplier support.

