Boeing reports 57pc increase in sales as CEO confirms progress

Boeing recorded a 57pc rise in sales during the final quarter of 2025 as the company continued its recovery from previous challenges. Revenue reached 23.95 billion dollars with free cash flow at 375 million dollars, equivalent to 313 million euro, which exceeded analyst forecasts. The results included a 9.6 billion dollar gain from the sale of the Jeppesen digital aviation subsidiary.

The planemaker delivered 160 commercial jets in the quarter, more than double the figure from the same period in 2024, and achieved 600 deliveries for the full year, the highest since 2018. Orders surged with 1,173 net commercial orders secured in 2025, surpassing competitors. The performance reflected improved production stability and higher demand for aircraft.

Boeing president and chief executive officer Kelly Ortberg confirmed progress on the recovery. Kelly Ortberg shared “We made significant progress on our recovery in 2025 and have set the foundation to keep our momentum going in the year ahead.”