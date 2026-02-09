Aerospace giant Boeing has announced on that it will commence series production of its long-delayed B777X aircraft starting in April, marking a significant milestone after six years of setbacks.

The wide-body jet, designed for long-haul flights, has cost the company $15bn in penalties to airlines. This development is expected to bolster global aviation capacity, with interest from major carriers in Europe and Asia. Spanish airlines, including those operating transatlantic routes, may benefit from enhanced efficiency and reduced emissions. Industry experts view this as a step towards recovery for Boeing amid recent safety concerns.

Boeing is poised to achieve a significant milestone in its protracted 777X programme, with plans now in place for the first flight of a production-standard aircraft as early as April this year. According to internal company documents reviewed by industry observers, the jet in question—configured for launch customer Lufthansa and currently bearing tests at Paine Field in Everett, Washington—is undergoing fuel system evaluations, with engine runs scheduled to follow shortly thereafter. This forthcoming flight would represent a pivotal advancement for the widebody model, which has encountered repeated setbacks since its unveiling more than a decade ago, pushing back original timelines by several years.

The achievement would pave the way for further certification efforts by regulators and eventual entry into commercial service. Boeing maintains that first deliveries to airlines remain on track for early next year, despite the programme having accumulated substantial development charges exceeding €13bn to date. Recent disclosures have highlighted a potential durability concern with the GE9X engines powering the aircraft, though company leadership has indicated that this issue is not anticipated to derail the projected handover schedule. Preparations at the assembly facility underscore a cautious yet determined push towards resuming full-scale output following earlier pauses and adjustments prompted by certification hurdles and supply chain complexities.

Industry analysts view the planned April milestone as an encouraging sign that the 777X—boasting advanced features such as enhanced fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and innovative folding wingtips—may finally transition from prolonged development to operational reality, offering carriers a modern replacement for ageing long-haul fleets amid recovering global travel demand.