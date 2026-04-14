Booking.com has contacted Irish customers regarding a potential data breach.

Unauthorised third parties may have accessed certain booking information.

The company contained suspicious activity on a number of reservations.

Updated PIN numbers have been issued for affected bookings.

Conor Scolard advises vigilance against scam communications about bookings.

Booking dot com has contacted Irish based customers about a potential data breach that affects certain reservations. The company states that unauthorised third parties may have accessed booking information associated with reservations.

Booking.com noticed suspicious activity on a number of reservations and took immediate action to contain the issue. The email explains that accessed information could include booking details and names, emails, addresses, phone numbers associated with the booking and anything shared with the accommodation. Updated PIN numbers have been issued to keep bookings secure.

The email urges customers to remain vigilant before they click on any links and warns that suspicious emails or phone calls could come from malicious actors pretending to represent the accommodation or Booking.com. Conor Scolard serves as Director of Cyber Resilience at cybersecurity firm Ekco.

Conor Scolard shared “Unfortunately, those who received the security email alert from Booking.com could see an increase in attempted scams in the coming weeks. Our advice to anyone who has received the email is to remain vigilant and question any communication about an upcoming or previous booking. In particular, anyone who receives apparent direct contact from their hotel should be on high alert.”