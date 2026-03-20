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Sean Doyle, CEO of British Airways
Sean Doyle, CEO of British Airways

British Airways begins roll out of free Starlink internet on flight BA197

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By on Aviation

Passengers on flight BA197 from London Heathrow to Houston experience Starlink internet access for the first time in British Airways history.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner with registration G-ZBJJ receives the initial retrofit for Starlink connectivity. British Airways plans to equip all mainline and Euroflyer aircraft with Starlink over time. The service will provide high-speed internet suitable for streaming and other online activities. This marks the introduction of Starlink to the British Airways fleet on long-haul routes.

The facility will be rolled out across the IAG fleet with the first Aer Lingus aircraft to receive the facility later in the year.

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