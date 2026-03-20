British Airways begins roll out of free Starlink internet on flight BA197

Passengers on flight BA197 from London Heathrow to Houston experience Starlink internet access for the first time in British Airways history.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner with registration G-ZBJJ receives the initial retrofit for Starlink connectivity. British Airways plans to equip all mainline and Euroflyer aircraft with Starlink over time. The service will provide high-speed internet suitable for streaming and other online activities. This marks the introduction of Starlink to the British Airways fleet on long-haul routes.

The facility will be rolled out across the IAG fleet with the first Aer Lingus aircraft to receive the facility later in the year.