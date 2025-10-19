Carmel Scott of Tourism NI speaking at the Association of Visitor Attractions conference 2025 in Waterford

Carmel Scott of Tourism NI told delegates to the 2025 AVEA conference that the 153rd British Open in July 2025 at Royal Portrush generated €245m to the local economy.

The event attracted 278,000 across eight days, including 90,000 during practice days, the most daily only page users in the event’s history, was Sky Sports most watched golf event with 21.2m viers (up 36pc), and a record 19,000 children attended (more than corporate hospitality).

over 20,000 visitors, boosting local business revenue by 31pc compared to July 2024.

Derry’s food village and open-stage music events in 2025 achieved 85pc hotel occupancy, encouraging multi-day visitor stays.

Titanic Belfast’s family-friendly activities and Game of Thrones tours leveraged partnerships to enhance visitor experiences in 2025. An art competition engaged school children across the region, with winning entries featured at the Open, promoting cultural pride.

Collaborative marketing with local councils and transport partners amplified event visibility, driving residual tourism to areas like Mourne Mountains.

Carmel Scott shared: “It was so important that the golf visitors experienced the giant welcome that we in Ireland are famous for. 90pc said the event positively impacted Ireland overall. The residual benefit in the following week, the visitors remaining to explore the wider destination after the championship.”

