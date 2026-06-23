Brittany Ferries passenger numbers up 7pc to France & 12pc to Spain

Brittany Ferries reports 7pc growth on France routes from Ireland.

Passenger numbers rise 12pc on Spain routes.

Bookings open through to November 2027.

Family groups represent 23pc of Irish passengers.

Multiple weekly departures operate from Rosslare and Cork.

Brittany Ferries has recorded increased demand from Irish holidaymakers for France and Spain routes with passenger numbers up 7pc on France services and 12pc on Spain services last year. The company now offers bookings through to November 2027. Irish travellers book sailings from Rosslare and Cork.

Family groups make up 23pc of passengers while 15pc travel with pets and 15pc with motorhomes. Routes include up to four weekly sailings from Rosslare to Cherbourg and twice weekly from Cork to Roscoff plus direct services to Bilbao. The timetable covers 2nd November 2026 to 7th November 2027.

The ferry operator provides an alternative to air travel with no luggage restrictions and greater flexibility for families.

Paul Acheson shared “More than ever, the regions we serve in France and Spain offer an accessible, peaceful and authentic escape from global strife and overtourism.”