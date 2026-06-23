Emerald Kaia named at ceremony in Venice

Emerald Cruises christened Emerald Kaia in Venice.

The event took place at San Basilio.

Jason Flesher performed the bottle breaking.

The yacht carries 128 guests.

It sails to the Seychelles later in 2026.

Emerald Cruises has held the naming ceremony for Emerald Kaia in Venice. The 128-guest yacht represents the third vessel in the luxury fleet. Jason Flesher from Scenic Group broke the bottle on the bow during the event at San Basilio.

Glen Moroney attended as chairman and founder of Scenic Group. Kim Scoular and Ray Gilbert serve as godparents. The ceremony live-streamed on YouTube and guests on the Adriatic Discovery itinerary watched from the observation deck.

Emerald Kaia completed its inaugural voyage from Limassol in April after transiting the Red Sea and Suez Canal. The yacht will sail the Mediterranean this season before heading to the Seychelles via the Indian Ocean for December 2026 to March 2027.

Glen Moroney shared “Emerald Kaia is a proud addition to our yacht fleet and a fitting highlight as we celebrate 40 Years of Innovation. Designed and delivered by our expert team at MKM Yachts, the superyacht delivers an experience that blends relaxed luxury, innovative design and immersive access to the world’s most remarkable coastlines.”