Longford launches revamped tourism website

Minister Peter Burke has launched VisitLongford.ie.

The site brings together county information.

Funding came through the EU Just Transition Fund.

Visitors can search by activity and location.

The platform supports local tourism businesses.

Minister for Tourism Peter Burke has launched the new VisitLongford.ie website to promote County Longford. The platform developed through Fáilte Ireland’s Digital Transformation Programme provides information on attractions, accommodation, food, festivals and outdoor activities in one place. Longford County Council collaborated on the project co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union through the EU Just Transition Fund.

The website allows visitors to search by location, activity or accessibility and features local stories and heritage sites. It supports local tourism providers and amplifies their online presence. The digital brand rolls out across Longford Tourism touch points.

Development took place with Purple Sheep web agency. The site optimises for search engines and AI visibility. New tourism operators prepare to open under the EU Just Transition Fund Regenerative Tourism and Placemaking Scheme.

Peter Burke shared “This new website brings together Longford’s attractions, experiences and accommodation in one accessible place, making it easier for people to plan a visit and discover what the county has to offer.”

Orla O’Keeffe shared “With visitlongford.ie, this destination is now easier to find and explore online, discoverable not just through search engines, but through the AI tools that travellers increasingly rely on to plan their trips.”