Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Canada Post suspends parcel deliveries to Ireland and eleven other EU countries
David McRedmond CEO of An Post

Canada Post suspends parcel deliveries to Ireland and eleven other EU countries

0
By on News & Knowledge
  • Canada Post suspended deliveries to Ireland on 30 June.  
  • The move follows removal of the €150 duty exemption.  
  • Low value parcels now incur a €3 charge per item.  
  • Services to twelve EU countries face temporary halt.  
  • An Post confirms no impact on Ireland to Canada routes.

Canada Post has suspended parcel deliveries to Ireland and eleven other EU countries. The suspension took effect ahead of new EU customs rules on 1 July. Low value goods now face a €3 charge per item.

The Canadian postal service introduced the measure due to operational challenges with the new requirements. Services from Ireland to Canada remain unaffected. An Post monitors the situation with Canadian counterparts.

See also  SAS places order for 18 Airbus A330-900 neo

Canada Post accepts shipments where delivered duties unpaid remains feasible. The operator works on compliant solutions for affected markets. Other postal services have warned of potential delays but have not suspended deliveries.

An Post hared “The suspension only applies to items being sent here from Canada. Services from Ireland to Canada are not affected.”

David McRedmond shared “A six month delay would have allowed postal services in other countries to prepare for the changes.”

Related posts:

Julie Wakley of Tourism IrelandBRITAIN visitor numbers to Ireland up by 21pc in May GERMANY visitor numbers to Ireland up by 6.6pc in May Ana Luis Tourism Ireland’s Trade Partnership Manager FranceFRANCE visitor numbers to Ireland down by 2pc in May Susan Bolger Tourism Ireland manager in MadridSPAIN & PORTUGAL visitor numbers to Ireland down 21.6pc in May
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.