Canada Post suspends parcel deliveries to Ireland and eleven other EU countries

Canada Post suspended deliveries to Ireland on 30 June.

The move follows removal of the €150 duty exemption.

Low value parcels now incur a €3 charge per item.

Services to twelve EU countries face temporary halt.

An Post confirms no impact on Ireland to Canada routes.

Canada Post has suspended parcel deliveries to Ireland and eleven other EU countries. The suspension took effect ahead of new EU customs rules on 1 July. Low value goods now face a €3 charge per item.

The Canadian postal service introduced the measure due to operational challenges with the new requirements. Services from Ireland to Canada remain unaffected. An Post monitors the situation with Canadian counterparts.

Canada Post accepts shipments where delivered duties unpaid remains feasible. The operator works on compliant solutions for affected markets. Other postal services have warned of potential delays but have not suspended deliveries.

An Post hared “The suspension only applies to items being sent here from Canada. Services from Ireland to Canada are not affected.”

David McRedmond shared “A six month delay would have allowed postal services in other countries to prepare for the changes.”