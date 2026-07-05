US government extends deadline for a decision on Dublin Airport passenger cap to July 20

The US Department of Transportation extended the decision deadline to 20 July.

Irish government prepares legislation within two weeks.

The issue involves Dublin Airport passenger capacity limits.

Consultations between US and Irish officials continue.

The extension relates to potential flight curtailments.

US Department of Transportation shared “

The US Department of Transportation has extended a deadline for making a decision to curtail or suspend flights from Ireland to the United States to July 20 as officials continue to review the situation regarding Irish aviation policy.

The extension gives more time for consultations between the two governments and recently passed legislation to wind its way through the process. Irish authorities aim to enact related legislation within two weeks. The matter centres on capacity limits at Dublin Airport.

Discussions between US and Irish officials took place in recent weeks. The passenger cap issue affects transatlantic flight operations. Both sides seek a resolution that supports continued air services.