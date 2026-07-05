Policy update gives green light to new deep water port south of Drogheda

The draft national ports policy backs east coast deep water capacity.

Bremore Ireland Port developers prepare planning submissions.

The port would support offshore wind and green hydrogen.

Ireland ports managed 53.9 million tonnes of goods in 2025.

Bremore holds designation as a core EU TEN T network port.

The Irish government has published a draft national ports policy that supports an additional deep water port on the east coast. The report identifies the need for greater capacity to handle larger ships and growing cargo volumes.

Bremore Ireland Port would be the first new deepwater port on the east coast in over a century, and it’s claimed the Port would address “critical port capacity deficits that threaten Ireland’s future competitiveness as a trading nation.”

The planned port near Drogheda would serve commercial shipping and support offshore renewable energy projects. It forms a joint venture between Drogheda Port Company and Ronan Group Real Estate. Planners will now advance environmental and planning applications.

Ireland ports handled 53.9 million tonnes of goods in 2025. Dublin Port accounted for nearly half of this total. The policy highlights the strategic importance of port infrastructure for trade and energy development.

Paul Fleming shared “The Government national ports policy is a landmark moment for Ireland maritime and trading future.”

Bremore port shared: As a new distribution node in the Greater Dublin Area located between Balbriggan and Drogheda on the M1 economic corridor, it will contribute to the National and European climate objectives of transport decarbonisation, generation and servicing of renewable energy and will support region related social and economic activity.