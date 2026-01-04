Caribbean airspace reopens, Venezuela stil closed to air traffic

US authorities have lifted restrictions on Caribbean airspace following military action in Venezuela.

Airlines cancelled hundreds of flights to Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, Aruba and other islands. American Airlines issued travel alerts for 19 airports. JetBlue cancelled 215 flights. Delta cancelled flights but restarted services on January 4.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced that curbs expired at midnight Eastern Time on January 3, which corresponds to early January 4 in Greenwich Mean Time.

Venezuelan airspace remained closed to US aircraft due to risks a closure that began on January 3 after explosions in Caracas and US strikes.

Private jet operators expected further delays despite the lift. EASA noted risks in neighbouring areas. Non-US carriers also received warnings for areas near Venezuela.

Sean Duffy shared: :Early this morning in support of the Department of War, the FAA restricted the airspace in the Caribbean and Venezuela to ensure the SAFETY of the flying public. When appropriate, these airspace restrictions will be lifted. Please work with your airlines directly if your flight has been impacted. God bless President Trump and the United States military.:

A video from FlightRadar24 shows Venezuelan and Caribbean airspace from late last night (local time) through Saturday.