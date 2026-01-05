Caribbean cruise departures rescheduled and passengers refunded amid Venezuelan crisis

Cruise lines operating in the Caribbean are cancelling departures and taking measures to accommodate passengers affected by temporary airspace restrictions imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration on 3 January 2026.

The restrictions followed United States military action in Venezuela and led to flight cancellations across parts of the region, including Puerto Rico, Aruba, Curaçao, and Barbados. Ship itineraries continued without alteration, as confirmed by the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association. Passengers already aboard vessels experienced no changes to their voyages.

Princess Cruises postponed the departure of Grand Princess from San Juan until 5 January 2026 at 6 p.m. to allow time for passengers delayed by cancelled flights.

Norwegian Cruise Line adjusted the departure of Norwegian Epic on 4 January 2026 to 10 p.m. for similar reasons. Virgin Voyages offered full future cruise credits to passengers unable to reach San Juan for embarkation.

Royal Caribbean issued advisories to passengers regarding potential delays but maintained scheduled departures.

Airlines resumed operations on 4 January 2026 after restrictions lifted overnight although Venezuelan air space remains closed. Airports in affected areas, including Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, reported return to normal flight schedules. Cruise lines monitored the situation and provided updates to booked passengers