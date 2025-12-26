Carlow’s Woodford Dolmen Hotel to add 42 rooms

The Woodford Dolmen Hotel in Carlow has submitted a planning application to Carlow County Council for a major extension. The four-star property on Kilkenny Road in Mortarstown Upper seeks permission to add 42 new rooms. Then plans include a three-storey extension that includes a leisure centre with gym and spa facilities.

The hotel recently changed its legal name to The Woodford Dolmen Hotel Limited from the Carlow Lodge Hotel.

The proposal involves demolishing a two-storey section of the existing hotel along with two stairwells and the southern arch gateway. New amenities feature treatment rooms, changing areas, a café, reception space, function rooms, and a roof garden with terrace. The application also revises the car park layout to accommodate the changes.

Carlow County Council received the application on 10 December with a decision expected by mid-February 2026.