Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Carlow’s Woodford Dolmen Hotel to add 42 rooms
Colin Duggan GM of Woodford Dolmen Hotel
Colin Duggan GM of Woodford Dolmen Hotel

Carlow’s Woodford Dolmen Hotel to add 42 rooms

0
By on News & Knowledge

The Woodford Dolmen Hotel in Carlow has submitted a planning application to Carlow County Council for a major extension. The four-star property on Kilkenny Road in Mortarstown Upper seeks permission to add 42 new rooms. Then plans include a three-storey extension that includes a leisure centre with gym and spa facilities.

Colin O Reilly CEO of Carlow Council
Colin O Reilly CEO of Carlow Council

The hotel recently changed its legal name to The Woodford Dolmen Hotel Limited from the Carlow Lodge Hotel.

The proposal involves demolishing a two-storey section of the existing hotel along with two stairwells and the southern arch gateway. New amenities feature treatment rooms, changing areas, a café, reception space, function rooms, and a roof garden with terrace. The application also revises the car park layout to accommodate the changes.

See also  WATCH: Peace, bad-will & scrap the Cap – Michael O'Leary's Christmas Message 2025

Carlow County Council received the application on 10 December with a decision expected by mid-February 2026. 

Plans for the Woodford Dolmen Hotel in Carlow
Plans for the Woodford Dolmen Hotel in Carlow

Related posts:

Michael O'Leary FY results presentation 2024Ryanair record November sees growth back to 6pc after summer blip Ruud Sondag CEO of Schiphol AirportAmsterdam Schiphol plans €10bn redesign Adrian Moynihan of AIBIrish Fans spend €250,000 on flights in wake of world cup draw Ed Bastian CEO of DeltaDelta ends London Gatwick to New York route and increases focus on Heathrow
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.