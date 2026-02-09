Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
Carnival Cruise Line expands European presence with two ships in 2027

News & Knowledge

Carnival Cruise Line will position two vessels in Europe for the 2027 summer season to increase its operations across the region. 

The Carnival Miracle will reposition from Galveston via a trans-Atlantic crossing to Lisbon before offering cruises in Northern and Western Europe as well as the Mediterranean including visits to Scandinavia, the Baltic, the British Isles, Greek Islands, Croatia and Turkey. 

The Carnival Sunshine will reposition from Norfolk to Dover and then to Barcelona to operate new itineraries covering the Western and Eastern Mediterranean along with destinations in Africa such as Morocco and Tunisia.  

The primary points feature deployment of two ships for summer 2027, Carnival Miracle’s mix of Northern Europe and Mediterranean routes, Carnival Sunshine’s new Mediterranean and African itineraries, first-time visits to African ports including Tangier and Tunis, and repositioning cruises with departures from ports like Lisbon, Dover, Barcelona and Civitavecchia.

