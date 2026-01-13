Trending
Josh Weinstein CEO of Carnival

Carnival Cruise Line requires full muster drills every six months

Carnival Cruise Line says it requires full muster drills every six months. The Cruise Line continues to use its digital muster drill platform introduced in 2021 but conducts traditional in-person full musters on select sailings. These exercises occur every six months in line with safety regulations. The requirement stems from SOLAS and United States Coast Guard rules.

The drills simulate emergencies such as man overboard, fire onboard, and evacuation scenarios. Crew members perform weekly in-person rehearsals for all situations. Guests receive advance email notification if a full muster is scheduled on their cruise.

The cruise line maintains random inspections and focuses on the e-muster system for guest participation. The procedures prioritise safety compliance across the fleet.

John Heald shared “These are required by SOLAS, which every cruise line sails under and stands for Safety of Life at Sea. Every six months we have to do a full muster. It does not take an hour but is something that we are required under SOLAS and the United States Coast Guard”  

