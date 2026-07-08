Catania airport reopens after TWO DAYS of closure due to volcanic eruption

Catania Airport has officially reopened following a temporary two-day closure caused by volcanic ash from Mount Etna.

The management company, SAC, cleared flight operations to resume with immediate effect after aviation officials downgraded the volcanic activity alert level from red to orange. [1, 2]

All airspace sectors and runways are fully operational again. Despite reopening, passengers are experiencing significant lingering disruptions. Nearly 30% of scheduled flights face ongoing delays or outright cancellations as airlines work to reset their networks. Nearby Palermo Airport and Comiso Airport remain fully operational and continue to handle some diverted traffic.

Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport without checking live flight status directly through your airline’s app or website.