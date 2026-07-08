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Theresa Hughes Lannon of Clare Council
Theresa Hughes Lannon of Clare Council

Clare’s Inis Cealtra visitor experience wins architectural award.

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The Inis Cealtra Visitor Experience at the Rectory in Mountshannon, County Clare, has won the “adaptation and re-use” category at the Royal Institute of Architects of Ireland (RIAI) Architecture Awards 2026. 

Masterminded by McCullough Mulvin Architects, the project was titled “Squaring the Circle”. The historic restoration transformed a protected, 1905 redbrick period residence (the Old Rectory) overlooking Mountshannon Harbour. A modern feature was a brick-vaulted room mimicking a medieval monk’s cell to fill the missing corner of the original layout. The project was developed by Clare County Council via a €5.3 million regeneration scheme, heavily supported by the Department of Rural and Community Development

The facility serves as the premier gateway hub to Inis Cealtra (Holy Island), one of Ireland’s most famous ecclesiastical heritage sites. Hihglihgts include three unique interactive display zones, multimedia footage, and a detailed 3D scale model of Holy Island, the Rectory Café on the first floor, offering panoramic views over Scarriff Bay and Lough Derg and the Rectory Garden: A beautifully landscaped, native-planted relaxation space with outdoor seating. Amenities include specialised listening nooks for local folklore, traditional music, and ticketing options for seasonal island boat trips. 

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