CCPC reports that Ryanair tops consumer complaints list

CCPC recorded 593 complaints about Ryanair in 2025 from 11m flights sold to Irish consumers

Rathwood receives 565 complaints a jump from 24 in 2024.

Currys attracts 445 complaints in the same period.

Online purchase contacts increase by 14pc to 9,802 since 2024.

Issues with vehicles lead call drivers with 5,827 complaints while the CCPC receives just under 43,000 complaints overall.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has released its latest consumer helpline report that shows Ryanair Rathwood and Currys as the most complained about companies in 2025.

Ryanair tops the list with 593 complaints while 565 people contact the CCPC about Rathwood a Carlow based company that sells mostly garden and outdoor furniture in store and online. Aer LIngus received 349 complaints and is placed seventh.

Rathwood was subject of over 9,000 complimentary tickets and financial vouchers including for its santa train event as a gesture of appreciation. Meanwhile 445 complaints reach the CCPC about English based electrical retailer Currys. The organisation noted a 14pc increase in contacts about online purchases since 2024 to 9,802. Issues with home building or improvements rise by 12pc since 2024 with 2,838 complaints. Consumers report they spend an average of €14,597 on home building or improvements that they later find issues with. The biggest call driver remains issues with vehicles at 5,827 complaints. The consumer watchdog receives just under 43,000 complaints overall last year.

Grainne Griffin shared “Last year the CCPC helpline saw an increase in calls about online purchases. When shopping online in Ireland and the rest of the EU consumers have strong rights including the right to send goods back as long as they inform the trader within 14 days. One fifth of all contacts to our helpline in 2025 related to an issue with faulty goods and services. It is important that consumers know their rights if they buy something that turns out to be faulty. Regardless of whether you had a warranty or a guarantee it is up to the seller to resolve your issue you should not have to go back to the manufacturer.