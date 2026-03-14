Celebrity River Cruises launches destination discovery programme for 2027-28 itineraries

Celebrity River Cruises has officially launched its Destination Discovery Programme for the 2027 and 2028 seasons. This new initiative is designed to offer deep cultural immersion through four distinct experience categories available on all itineraries.

The programme is built around four unique “series” of onshore experiences:

Storyteller Series: Small-group tours led by local residents, artists, and cultural insiders who share personal stories alongside visits to both famous landmarks and hidden local gems.

Skillmaster Series: Hands-on cultural workshops where guests can cook, craft, or create with local artisans. Examples include a traditional Hungarian cooking class with a local grandmother in Budapest or a painting class with an artist in Amsterdam.

Keys to the City Series: A tech-driven, independent exploration platform providing digital route maps and audio/video guides tailored to specific interests like architecture, food, or history.

Celebrity Takeover Series: A signature exclusive event held once per sailing that offers private access to a notable landmark or public space, transformed into a bespoke event for Celebrity guests only.

2027 and 2028 Itinerary Highlights

The programme will be featured across an expanding fleet of river ships, including the debut vessels Celebrity Seeker and Celebrity Compass. Travelers can further extend their journey with multi-day stays that follow the same “locally led” philosophy.

Available in 2027: Prague and Budapest.

Added in 2028: Amsterdam.

The programme caters for daily small-group tours, premium hotel accommodations, dedicated concierge for private dining/experiences, and airport transfers. Bookings for these pre- and post-cruise stays are scheduled to open in summer 2026, while general destination experience bookings for 2027 and 2028 itineraries will open in 2027.

Laura Hodges Bethge shared “On a Celebrity River Cruises vacation, no two days are the same because no two places are. We’ve built a destination program that connects guests to Europe more personally than anything the river cruise industry has offered before.”