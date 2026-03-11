Champion restaurant Dede dethroned at Munster awards

Ahmet Dede’s acclaimed Dede at The Customs House in Baltimore, last year’s national champion, was dethroned last night at the Munster Regional Irish Restaurant Awards 2026 in the Strand Hotel in Limerick,

Restaurant Chestnut in Ballydehob claiming the top spot for Cork. Homestead Cottage in Doolin emerged as the overall winner for Clare, while other standout overall victors included Mulcahy’s in Kenmare for Kerry, 1826 Adare for Limerick, Chez Hans in Cashel for Tipperary, and Everett’s Restaurant in Waterford city.

Clare Winners

Overall: Homestead Cottage, Doolin

Café: Sweet ‘n’ Green, Ennis

Casual Dining: The Ivy Cottage, Doolin

Chef: Cezary Sodel, Oar Restaurant & Rooms, Doolin

Contemporary Irish Cuisine: Aileens Restaurant at Armada Hotel, Spanish Point

Customer Service: Noel’s at The Manor at Bunratty Manor, Bunratty

Employee Excellence Award: Margaret Morgan, Gate 96 at Temple Gate Hotel, Ennis

Gastro Pub: Linnane’s Lobster Bar, New Quay

HCotel and Guesthouse Restaurant: The Corkscrew Bar and Drawing Rooms at Gregans Castle Hotel, Ballyvaughan

Innovator of the Year: The Armada Hotel, Spanish Point

Local Food Hero: John Gavin, the Old Lodge Gastro Pub at Shannon Springs Hotel, Shannon

Newcomer: Box & Bean, Ennistymon

Pub of the Year: Taylor’s Bar, Ennis

Restaurant Manager: Linda Casey, The Old Lodge Gastro Pub at Shannon Springs, Shannon

Sustainable Practices: Hotel Doolin, Doolin

Use of Social Media: Russell’s Seafood Bar at Fiddle + Bow Hotel, Doolin

Wine Experience: Henry’s Bistro & Wine Bar, Ennis

World Cuisine: Tulsi, Ennis

Cork Winners

Overall: Restaurant Chestnut, Ballydehob

Café: Grumpy Bakers – Cork City, Cork city

Casual Dining: O’Mahony’s of Watergrasshill, Watergrasshill

Chef: Ahmet Dede, Dede at The Customs House, Baltimore

Contemporary Irish Cuisine: Goldie, Cork city

Customer Service: The Glass Curtain, Cork city

Employee Excellence Award: Ciara O’Shea, Caseys Bar & Restaurant, Clonakilty

Gastro Pub: O’Sullivans Bar, Crookhaven

Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant: Rare at Blue Haven Hotel, Kinsale

Innovator of the Year: The Flour Patch, Castlefreke

Local Food Hero: Mike Parle and Darcie Mayland, Lost Valley Dairy + Creamery, Inchigeela

Newcomer: Azure Harbour Bistro, Cobh

Pub of the Year: An Spailpín Fánach, Cork city

Restaurant Manager: Barbara Nealon, Saint Francis Provisions, Cork city

Sustainable Practices: Good Day Deli, Cork city

Use of Social Media: The Lifeboat Inn, Courtmacsherry

Wine Experience: MacCurtain Wine Cellar, Cork city

World Cuisine: Miyazaki, Cork city

Kerry Winners

Overall: Mulcahy’s, Kenmare

Café: Willow, Milltown

Casual Dining: Bianconi, Killorglin

Chef: Gary Fitzgerald, Vendricks Restaurant, Killarney

Contemporary Irish Cuisine: Solas Tapas & Wine, Dingle

Customer Service: Allie’s Coffee Shop, Listowel

Employee Excellence Award: Paul Collins, Kingstons Boutique Hotel & Pub, Killorglin

Gastro Pub: McMunns Bar, Ballybunion

Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant: The Lake Restaurant at The Lake Hotel, Killarney

Innovator of the Year: Killarney Urban Farm X The Tan Yard – Tour & Taste Experience, Killarney

Local Food Hero: Zaneta Labuz-Czerwien, Rustic Boowa, Tralee

Newcomer: 505, Dingle

Pub of the Year: Dan Foley’s Pub, Annascaul

Restaurant Manager: Laura Mulcahy, Mulcahy’s, Kenmare

Sustainable Practices: Ballygarry Estate Hotel and Spa, Tralee

Use of Social Media: Danú at the Brehon Hotel & Angsana Spa, Killarney

Wine Experience: The Falls Restaurant at Sheen Falls Lodge, Kenmare

World Cuisine: Kyoto Japanese Restaurant, Killarney

Limerick Winners

Overall: 1826 Adare, Adare

Café: Café Rosé, Limerick city

Casual Dining: The French Table Restaurant, Limerick city

Chef: Michael Tweedie, The Oak Room at Adare Manor, Adare

Contemporary Irish Cuisine: The East Room Restaurant, Limerick city

Customer Service: The Bedford Restaurant at The Bedford Townhouse, Limerick city

Employee Excellence Award: Chelsea Cahill, Savoy Bar, Limerick city

Gastro Pub: The Curragower Bar and Kitchen, Limerick city

Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant: The Oak Room at Adare Manor, Adare

Innovator of the Year: The Olive Tree, Limerick city

Local Food Hero: John Edwards Joyce, The Mustard Seed Country House & Restaurant, Echo Lodge, Ballingarry

Newcomer: Eleven 14 Coffee Roasters, Limerick city

Pub of the Year: Tom Collins’ Bar, Limerick city

Restaurant Manager: Elaine Hourigan, 1826 Adare, Adare

Sustainable Practices: Woodlands House Hotel & Spa, Adare

Use of Social Media: 101 Limerick, O’Connell Street, Limerick city

Wine Experience: The Copper Room, Limerick city

World Cuisine: Jasmine Palace Restaurant, Limerick city

Tipperary Winners

Overall: Chez Hans, Cashel

Café: No Filter, Clonmel

Casual Dining: O’Neills Bistro, Clonmel

Chef: Stefan McEnteer, The Bishop’s Buttery at Cashel Palace Hotel, Cashel

Contemporary Irish Cuisine: Chez Hans, Cashel

Customer Service: Cahir House Hotel, Cahir

Employee Excellence Award: Geraldine O’Donnell, Lava Rock, Tipperary town

Gastro Pub: Goosers Bar & Eating House, Terryglass

Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant: The Bishop’s Buttery at Cashel Palace Hotel, Cashel

Innovator of the Year: Rivesci, Clonmel

Local Food Hero: Peter Ward, Country Choice Nenagh, Nenagh

Newcomer: The Mill Pantry, Roscrea

Pub of the Year: Jim O’ The Mills, Birdhill

Restaurant Manager: James Lyons, Matt The Thresher Inn, Birdhill

Sustainable Practices: Cloughjordan House, Cloughjordan

Use of Social Media: Rivesci, Clonmel

Wine Experience: The Bishop’s Buttery at Cashel Palace Hotel, Cashel

World Cuisine: Ranna Ghor Indian Restaurant, Clonmel

Waterford Winners

Overall: Everett’s Restaurant, Waterford city

Café: Cass & Co., Waterford city

Casual Dining: Farmgate, Waterford city

Chef: Luis Martin, Mara, Waterford city

Contemporary Irish Cuisine: The Pier Restaurant, Dunmore East

Customer Service: Molly’s, Waterford city

Employee Excellence Award: Jennifer Walsh, La Alegria Cafe, Waterford city

Gastro Pub: Merrys Gastro Pub, Waterford city

Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant: Hanoras Cottage, Cappoquin

Innovator of the Year: Slow and Steady, Waterford city

Local Food Hero: Eunice Power, Waterford Festival of Food, Waterford city

Newcomer: Sunset Orange, Tramore

Pub of the Year: J. & K. Walsh Victorian Spirit Grocer, Waterford city

Restaurant Manager: Kamila Bystrzonowska, Momo, Waterford city

Sustainable Practices: Dún Artisan Bakery, Dungarvan

Use of Social Media: The Olive Cafe, Dungarvan

Wine Experience: Union Wine Bar & Kitchen, Waterford city

World Cuisine: Mezze, Waterford city

