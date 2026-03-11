Champion restaurant Dede dethroned at Munster awards

Ahmet Dede’s acclaimed Dede at The Customs House in Baltimore, last year’s national champion, was dethroned last night at the Munster Regional Irish Restaurant Awards 2026 in the Strand Hotel in Limerick,
Restaurant Chestnut in Ballydehob claiming the top spot for Cork. Homestead Cottage in Doolin emerged as the overall winner for Clare, while other standout overall victors included Mulcahy’s in Kenmare for Kerry, 1826 Adare for Limerick, Chez Hans in Cashel for Tipperary, and Everett’s Restaurant in Waterford city.
Clare Winners
- Overall: Homestead Cottage, Doolin
- Café: Sweet ‘n’ Green, Ennis
- Casual Dining: The Ivy Cottage, Doolin
- Chef: Cezary Sodel, Oar Restaurant & Rooms, Doolin
- Contemporary Irish Cuisine: Aileens Restaurant at Armada Hotel, Spanish Point
- Customer Service: Noel’s at The Manor at Bunratty Manor, Bunratty
- Employee Excellence Award: Margaret Morgan, Gate 96 at Temple Gate Hotel, Ennis
- Gastro Pub: Linnane’s Lobster Bar, New Quay
- HCotel and Guesthouse Restaurant: The Corkscrew Bar and Drawing Rooms at Gregans Castle Hotel, Ballyvaughan
- Innovator of the Year: The Armada Hotel, Spanish Point
- Local Food Hero: John Gavin, the Old Lodge Gastro Pub at Shannon Springs Hotel, Shannon
- Newcomer: Box & Bean, Ennistymon
- Pub of the Year: Taylor’s Bar, Ennis
- Restaurant Manager: Linda Casey, The Old Lodge Gastro Pub at Shannon Springs, Shannon
- Sustainable Practices: Hotel Doolin, Doolin
- Use of Social Media: Russell’s Seafood Bar at Fiddle + Bow Hotel, Doolin
- Wine Experience: Henry’s Bistro & Wine Bar, Ennis
- World Cuisine: Tulsi, Ennis
Cork Winners
- Overall: Restaurant Chestnut, Ballydehob
- Café: Grumpy Bakers – Cork City, Cork city
- Casual Dining: O’Mahony’s of Watergrasshill, Watergrasshill
- Chef: Ahmet Dede, Dede at The Customs House, Baltimore
- Contemporary Irish Cuisine: Goldie, Cork city
- Customer Service: The Glass Curtain, Cork city
- Employee Excellence Award: Ciara O’Shea, Caseys Bar & Restaurant, Clonakilty
- Gastro Pub: O’Sullivans Bar, Crookhaven
- Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant: Rare at Blue Haven Hotel, Kinsale
- Innovator of the Year: The Flour Patch, Castlefreke
- Local Food Hero: Mike Parle and Darcie Mayland, Lost Valley Dairy + Creamery, Inchigeela
- Newcomer: Azure Harbour Bistro, Cobh
- Pub of the Year: An Spailpín Fánach, Cork city
- Restaurant Manager: Barbara Nealon, Saint Francis Provisions, Cork city
- Sustainable Practices: Good Day Deli, Cork city
- Use of Social Media: The Lifeboat Inn, Courtmacsherry
- Wine Experience: MacCurtain Wine Cellar, Cork city
- World Cuisine: Miyazaki, Cork city
Kerry Winners
- Overall: Mulcahy’s, Kenmare
- Café: Willow, Milltown
- Casual Dining: Bianconi, Killorglin
- Chef: Gary Fitzgerald, Vendricks Restaurant, Killarney
- Contemporary Irish Cuisine: Solas Tapas & Wine, Dingle
- Customer Service: Allie’s Coffee Shop, Listowel
- Employee Excellence Award: Paul Collins, Kingstons Boutique Hotel & Pub, Killorglin
- Gastro Pub: McMunns Bar, Ballybunion
- Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant: The Lake Restaurant at The Lake Hotel, Killarney
- Innovator of the Year: Killarney Urban Farm X The Tan Yard – Tour & Taste Experience, Killarney
- Local Food Hero: Zaneta Labuz-Czerwien, Rustic Boowa, Tralee
- Newcomer: 505, Dingle
- Pub of the Year: Dan Foley’s Pub, Annascaul
- Restaurant Manager: Laura Mulcahy, Mulcahy’s, Kenmare
- Sustainable Practices: Ballygarry Estate Hotel and Spa, Tralee
- Use of Social Media: Danú at the Brehon Hotel & Angsana Spa, Killarney
- Wine Experience: The Falls Restaurant at Sheen Falls Lodge, Kenmare
- World Cuisine: Kyoto Japanese Restaurant, Killarney
Limerick Winners
- Overall: 1826 Adare, Adare
- Café: Café Rosé, Limerick city
- Casual Dining: The French Table Restaurant, Limerick city
- Chef: Michael Tweedie, The Oak Room at Adare Manor, Adare
- Contemporary Irish Cuisine: The East Room Restaurant, Limerick city
- Customer Service: The Bedford Restaurant at The Bedford Townhouse, Limerick city
- Employee Excellence Award: Chelsea Cahill, Savoy Bar, Limerick city
- Gastro Pub: The Curragower Bar and Kitchen, Limerick city
- Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant: The Oak Room at Adare Manor, Adare
- Innovator of the Year: The Olive Tree, Limerick city
- Local Food Hero: John Edwards Joyce, The Mustard Seed Country House & Restaurant, Echo Lodge, Ballingarry
- Newcomer: Eleven 14 Coffee Roasters, Limerick city
- Pub of the Year: Tom Collins’ Bar, Limerick city
- Restaurant Manager: Elaine Hourigan, 1826 Adare, Adare
- Sustainable Practices: Woodlands House Hotel & Spa, Adare
- Use of Social Media: 101 Limerick, O’Connell Street, Limerick city
- Wine Experience: The Copper Room, Limerick city
- World Cuisine: Jasmine Palace Restaurant, Limerick city
Tipperary Winners
- Overall: Chez Hans, Cashel
- Café: No Filter, Clonmel
- Casual Dining: O’Neills Bistro, Clonmel
- Chef: Stefan McEnteer, The Bishop’s Buttery at Cashel Palace Hotel, Cashel
- Contemporary Irish Cuisine: Chez Hans, Cashel
- Customer Service: Cahir House Hotel, Cahir
- Employee Excellence Award: Geraldine O’Donnell, Lava Rock, Tipperary town
- Gastro Pub: Goosers Bar & Eating House, Terryglass
- Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant: The Bishop’s Buttery at Cashel Palace Hotel, Cashel
- Innovator of the Year: Rivesci, Clonmel
- Local Food Hero: Peter Ward, Country Choice Nenagh, Nenagh
- Newcomer: The Mill Pantry, Roscrea
- Pub of the Year: Jim O’ The Mills, Birdhill
- Restaurant Manager: James Lyons, Matt The Thresher Inn, Birdhill
- Sustainable Practices: Cloughjordan House, Cloughjordan
- Use of Social Media: Rivesci, Clonmel
- Wine Experience: The Bishop’s Buttery at Cashel Palace Hotel, Cashel
- World Cuisine: Ranna Ghor Indian Restaurant, Clonmel
Waterford Winners
- Overall: Everett’s Restaurant, Waterford city
- Café: Cass & Co., Waterford city
- Casual Dining: Farmgate, Waterford city
- Chef: Luis Martin, Mara, Waterford city
- Contemporary Irish Cuisine: The Pier Restaurant, Dunmore East
- Customer Service: Molly’s, Waterford city
- Employee Excellence Award: Jennifer Walsh, La Alegria Cafe, Waterford city
- Gastro Pub: Merrys Gastro Pub, Waterford city
- Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant: Hanoras Cottage, Cappoquin
- Innovator of the Year: Slow and Steady, Waterford city
- Local Food Hero: Eunice Power, Waterford Festival of Food, Waterford city
- Newcomer: Sunset Orange, Tramore
- Pub of the Year: J. & K. Walsh Victorian Spirit Grocer, Waterford city
- Restaurant Manager: Kamila Bystrzonowska, Momo, Waterford city
- Sustainable Practices: Dún Artisan Bakery, Dungarvan
- Use of Social Media: The Olive Cafe, Dungarvan
- Wine Experience: Union Wine Bar & Kitchen, Waterford city
- World Cuisine: Mezze, Waterford city
