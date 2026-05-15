Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»’Cheap flights, not lounges’ – Michael O’Leary criticises airport lounge and air bridge charges
Michael O'Leary FY results presentation 2024
Michael O'Leary

’Cheap flights, not lounges’ – Michael O’Leary criticises airport lounge and air bridge charges

0
By on Aviation
  • Michael O’Leary has criticised charges for airport lounges and air bridges.
  • Ryanair passengers focus on cheap fares and fast boarding processes.
  • Weaker airlines face risks from sustained high fuel prices.
  • The DAA plans a €5.6bn expansion at Dublin Airport.
  • Mr O’Leary raised these points at a press conference in Swords.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has said passengers prefer cheap flights over airport lounges and air bridges they do not want. He warned weaker airlines could go bust if fuel prices stay high amid the Iran crisis. Mr O’Leary made the comments at a press conference that focused on his complaints about the DAA expansion plans.

See also  USA extends Dublin airport passenger cap deadline until June 5

Mr O’Leary argued Ryanair passengers care more about low fares and fast boarding than upgraded airport facilities. The DAA seeks funds for its €5.6bn expansion at Dublin Airport. He repeated his position on passenger priorities during the event.

DAA officials noted the expansion aims to improve capacity at the airport. Ryanair continues to operate large numbers of flights from Dublin. Fuel price concerns remain a key issue for the industry.

Michael O’Leary shared “passengers should not pay for airport lounges and air bridges they don’t want. Ryanair passengers care more about cheap fares and fast boarding than upgraded airport facilities.”

See also  DAA International to partner with new international airport in Vietnam

Related posts:

TWO hours getting through the airport, Europe’s new passport regulations, Flight queues ETA and ETIAS Eoghan Corry on Ireland AM Richard F O'Connor, who gave Aer Lingus its nameLingus@90: Aer Bhóithre? – How Aer LINGUS got its name (and how it almost ended up with a harp on its tail) Carsten Spohr CEO of LufthansaCork-Frankurt connection in danger as Lufthansa shuts loss-making CityLink regional service Bryan Thompson of Malaysia AirportsKEY takeaways from Routes Asia 2026 in Xi’an
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.