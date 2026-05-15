’Cheap flights, not lounges’ – Michael O’Leary criticises airport lounge and air bridge charges

Michael O’Leary has criticised charges for airport lounges and air bridges.

Ryanair passengers focus on cheap fares and fast boarding processes.

Weaker airlines face risks from sustained high fuel prices.

The DAA plans a €5.6bn expansion at Dublin Airport.

Mr O’Leary raised these points at a press conference in Swords.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has said passengers prefer cheap flights over airport lounges and air bridges they do not want. He warned weaker airlines could go bust if fuel prices stay high amid the Iran crisis. Mr O’Leary made the comments at a press conference that focused on his complaints about the DAA expansion plans.

Mr O’Leary argued Ryanair passengers care more about low fares and fast boarding than upgraded airport facilities. The DAA seeks funds for its €5.6bn expansion at Dublin Airport. He repeated his position on passenger priorities during the event.

DAA officials noted the expansion aims to improve capacity at the airport. Ryanair continues to operate large numbers of flights from Dublin. Fuel price concerns remain a key issue for the industry.

Michael O’Leary shared “passengers should not pay for airport lounges and air bridges they don’t want. Ryanair passengers care more about cheap fares and fast boarding than upgraded airport facilities.”