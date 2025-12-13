China Eastern launches longest flight in the world 20 hours from Shanghai to Buenos Aires

China Eastern has launched the world’s longest commercial flight, MU745 from Shanghai to Buenos Aires on December 4.

The flight covers nearly 20,000 kilometres with Auckland stopover. The service operates twice weekly on Boeing 777-300ER. The journey shortens China-South America travel by over four hours. The route is supported by economic and trade exchanges between regions.

Longest Commercial Flights

Commercial aviation continues to push boundaries with ultra-long-haul routes that connect distant continents without stops, enabled by advanced aircraft like the Airbus A350 and Boeing 777. As of December 2025, these flights rank by great-circle distance, showcasing efficiency gains and growing demand for direct connectivity

Xiamen Airlines: New York (JFK) to Fuzhou (FOC). 12,465 km (8,288 mi; 7,193 nm). Boeing 787-9. 19 hours 20 minutes. This route, launched in October 2025, holds the record for the longest nonstop commercial flight, linking the US East Coast to southern China.

Singapore Airlines: New York (JFK) to Singapore (SIN). 15,349 km (9,537 mi; 8,288 nm). Airbus A350-900ULR. 18 hours 50 minutes. SQ23/SQ24 has been the benchmark for ultra-long-haul since 2020, with four premium suites and wellness zones.

Singapore Airlines: Newark (EWR) to Singapore (SIN). 15,336 km (9,534 mi; 8,282 nm). Airbus A350-900ULR. 18 hours 45 minutes. Relaunched in 2022, this variant offers similar amenities, serving the New York metro area.

Qantas: Sydney (SYD) to London (LHR). 17,016 km (10,573 mi; 9,188 nm). Airbus A350-1000 (Project Sunrise). ~20 hours. Part of Qantas’ 2025 Project Sunrise, this Kangaroo Route eliminates Middle East stops

Qantas: New York (JFK) to Sydney (SYD). 15,993 km (9,934 mi; 8,635 nm). Airbus A350-1000. 19 hours 10 minutes. Launched in 2025, it connects the US East Coast directly to Australia.

Qantas: Perth (PER) to London (LHR). 14,499 km (9,009 mi; 7,829 nm). Boeing 787-9. 17 hours 30 minutes. Operational since 2018, this route serves as a bridge between Australia and Europe.

Qatar Airways: Auckland (AKL) to Doha (DOH). 14,535 km (8,535 mi; 7,848 nm). Boeing 777-200LR / Airbus A350-1000. 16 hours 34 minutes. Relaunched in 2023 after a COVID pause, it was once the world’s longest.

Qantas: Sydney (SYD) to Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW). 13,604 km (8,452 mi; 7,346 nm). Airbus A380. 17 hours 20 minutes. This transpacific link uses the superjumbo for high-capacity service.

American Airlines: Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) to Sydney (SYD). 13,567 km (8,431 mi; 7,326 nm). Boeing 787-9. 17 hours 25 minutes. Launched in 2022, it strengthens US-Australia ties.

United Airlines: Newark (EWR) to Singapore (SIN). 15,332 km (9,528 mi; 8,280 nm). Boeing 787-9. 18 hours 30 minutes. This route, started in 2024, competes on the Asia-US corridor.

Mandarin

中国东方航空开通全球最长航线

内容 ：中国东方航空开通上海浦东经奥克兰至布宜诺斯艾利斯的航线，成为目前全球最长的商业航班（经停一次）。

：中国东方航空开通上海浦东经奥克兰至布宜诺斯艾利斯的航线，成为目前全球最长的商业航班（经停一次）。 机型 ：使用三舱布局的波音777-300ER（头等舱6座、商务舱52座、经济舱258座）。

：使用三舱布局的波音777-300ER（头等舱6座、商务舱52座、经济舱258座）。 意义：每周两班，加强中国与新西兰、南美洲之间的经贸与旅行联系，支持上海国际航空枢纽建设。

如需进一步分析或专题对比，可继续探讨。