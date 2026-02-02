Christmas tourism spend up by 30pc – CSO

The Central Statistics Office has confirmed that overseas visitor numbers to Ireland increased by 34pc in December 2025 compared with the previous year while spending rose over 30pc. A total of 524,000 visitors arrived during the month generating an estimated €427m in revenue. Minister for Enterprise Tourism and Employment Peter Burke described the figures as a powerful year-end boost for the sector.

Performance strengthened in the second half of 2025 after a slower start with growth led by Britain and North America due to renewed demand and improved air access. The minister noted momentum building into the new year with new direct flights from the United States including routes from Raleigh/Durham and Pittsburgh. The new tourism strategy A New Era for Irish Tourism published in December prioritises deepening links with the United States and Great Britain growing mainland Europe markets and laying foundations in Canada India and China.

Peter Burke shared: we know the investment made by Tourism Ireland in marketing campaigns results in €25 return for every €1 invested, which provides significant value for money for the Irish economy. The latest CSO figures mark a powerful year-end boost for tourism, with the numbers of overseas visitors travelling to Ireland up by a significant 34pc when compared to this time last year.