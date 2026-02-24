Ciaran Mulligan’s new Insurance company Yes appoints Karen Maloney to head up business development

Ciaran Mulligan’s Yes Insurance has revealed the appointment of Karen Maloney as head of business development for the Irish travel trade.

Karen Maloney joined the company with prior roles as travel agent at Gullivers Travel and Hannon Travel and as sales manager Ireland for Etihad Airways.

The broker specialises in niche personal lines products that included travel car hire excess gadget pet and wedding insurance.

Ciaran Mulligan said the decision followed her wealth of knowledge across the travel industry while Karen Maloney said she is looking forward to visits with the Irish travel trade and to showcase the products on offer.

Shane Kinahan shared “Karen will be pivotal in helping the company secure new business in the coming months and assist supporting Irish Travel Agents & Tour Operators”.

Karen Maloney shared “I am delighted to join Yes Insurance and looking forward to visiting the Irish travel trade very soon. I’m joining a team with many years of experience in the travel insurance industry. Both Ciaran and I have over 30 years experience in the travel trade, so I look forward to showcasing Yes Insurance which will offer unique insurance products, excellent cover, competitive pricing and leading technology.”