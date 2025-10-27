Fiona O’Shea of CIE

CIÉ Group has appointed Fiona O’Shea as Interim Chief Executive Officer on October 1, 2025, after her role as Group Chief Financial Officer since March 2022.

Ms O’Shea spent 14 years at RTÉ, including as Group Financial Controller from 2016 to 2022. CIÉ transports 300,000 passengers daily with €1.2bn revenues in 2024 and oversees a €500m fleet modernisation to 2030.

Ms O’Shea declined involvement in the 2023 Oireachtas Media Committee review of RTÉ governance failures, including €345,000 in underreported payments to Ryan Tubridy and €394,000 in unvalidated barter account transactions from 2017 to 2022 at RTÉ.

CIÉ board chair shared “The appointment draws on her experience in public sector finance.”