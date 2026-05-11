Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Clare County Council repurposes plans for former restaurant in Ennis to tourism
Gordon Daly CEO of Clare County Council
Gordon Daly CEO of Clare County Council

Clare County Council repurposes plans for former restaurant in Ennis to tourism

0
By on Ireland
  • Clare County Council allocated €7m in September 2025 for The Cloister conversion.
  • Original plans featured six artist studios and exhibition spaces.
  • Revised project directs the site towards tourism use.
  • The former restaurant building lies in Ennis, Co Clare.
  • Funding supports the shift from artistic community space to tourism endeavour.

Clare County Council has repurposed plans for a former restaurant building in Ennis. The space that Clare County Council once designated for an artistic community hub will now support a tourism project. Officials adjusted the vision for The Cloister following initial proposals in 2025.

In September 2025, almost €7 million in government funding went to the council for the conversion of the well known Ennis restaurant The Cloister. The original scheme included six artist studios, two classrooms, conference and exhibition spaces, and a café. The shift to a tourism endeavour replaces the community focused elements that featured in the first submission.

See also  Sceilg Mhichíl reopens for 2026 visitor season.

The council confirmed the change in direction for the site in Ennis, Co Clare. Work on the project proceeds under the revised tourism remit while retaining core structural elements from the restaurant era.

Clare County Council shared “the space will be used for a tourism endeavour, instead of the artistic community space originally put forward.”

Related posts:

Peter Mullan CEO of An Coimisiún PleanálaAn Coimisiún Pleanála approves Galway harbour redevelopment Newbridge Silverware ceases silver-plated cutlery production Ray McAdam Lord MayorDublin City Council Opens Palmerston Park Tea-Rooms Curragh Racecourse reveals details of Tattersalls Irish Guineas Weekend May 23-24
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.