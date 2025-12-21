CLIA expedition showcase to return to Svalbard in 2026

Places have opened for travel agents at the Cruise Lines International Association Expedition Showcase 2026 to be held in the Longyearbyen in the Svalbard archipelago from the July 24-27. Travel on the days either side will be the starting point for the Arctic expedition departures.

The schedule included the business sessions, local excursions and hosted ship visits on the CLIA expedition operators AE Expeditions, HX Expeditions, Silversea, Ponant and Swan Hellenic.

The CLIA prepared the packaged event bundle including the return flights from the Heathrow with the SAS Scandinavian Airlines, airport to hotel transfers and four nights accommodation with the breakfast due to the remote location.

The inaugural Expedition Showcase held in the Svalbard gaining the first-hand insight into the ships destinations and shore experiences building the confidence and sales expertise in the growing sector.

The very limited number of places available for the RiverView Conference in the Amsterdam in the March and main CLIA Conference in the Southampton in the June.

Andy Harmer shared “We can’t wait to return to Svalbard for an expedition cruise event like no other. As the world’s northernmost settlement and a gateway to Arctic exploration, it’s the ideal setting to help agents truly immerse themselves in expedition cruising. Gaining first-hand insight into ships, destinations and shore experiences is vital for building confidence and sales expertise in this growing sector. Following the strong demand for last year’s Showcase, we’d encourage agents keen to develop their expedition knowledge to apply now.” naming the CLIA UK and Ireland managing director.