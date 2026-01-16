Click&Go Holidays identifies key destinations to watch

Click&Go Holidays has released booking insights into destinations to watch in 2026, including showing sun destinations which dominate preferences among customers.

Lanzarote leads, followed by the Algarve, Tenerife, Costa del Sol, and Gran Canaria. City breaks favour Rome as the top choice, with London, Amsterdam, Prague, and Budapest completing the list. Family holidays prioritise Lanzarote, Disneyland Paris, the Algarve, Salou, and Orlando in Florida. Cruise interest focuses on the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Northern Europe, Canary Islands, and Dubai.

Demand for the United States remains steady, with New York, Orlando, Las Vegas, Nashville, and Boston popular. Emerging growth appears in Malta, Kusadasi, Dubrovnik, Madeira, and Marrakech. Family travel growth stems from experience-led options like Mediterranean and Caribbean cruises or combined USA trips. Then 2025 and 2026 patterns appear consisten, with sunshine and value driving choice. The data reflects a mix of established favourites and adventurous selections among Irish holidaymakers.

Click&Go shared in a written statement “Overall, the data highlights a strong balance between trusted favourites and a growing appetite for new and enriching travel experiences. While sunshine destinations and iconic cities continue to perform strongly, increasing interest in emerging locations and experience-led holidays suggests travellers are becoming more adventurous in their choices.”