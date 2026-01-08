Click&Go survey shows 45pc of holiday makers will have booked before March

Click&Go Holidays revealed findings from its Travel Sentiment Survey for the fourth quarter of 2025 on 5 January 2026.

Forty-five per cent of respondents who had not booked a 2026 holiday planned to do so between January and March. Holiday prices rose three per cent in 2025 compared to 2024, matching general inflation. Twenty-seven per cent intended to book between April and June, thirteen per cent between July and September, and six per cent between October and December. Travel plans showed thirty-two per cent aiming for January to March, thirty-eight per cent for April to June, twenty-three per cent for July to September, and eight per cent for October to December, indicating a shift away from peak summer months.

Fifty-three per cent favoured sun holidays, twenty per cent city breaks, and seventeen per cent cruises, with five per cent choosing USA trips and two per cent Disneyland Paris. Nine per cent had already booked for 2026, citing lower prices, flexible payments, availability, and anticipation. Seventy-five per cent would use a €1 per person deposit, sixty-six per cent monthly payment plans, and fifty-four per cent of parents would remove children from school to reduce costs.

Paul Hackett, CEO of Click&Go Holidays shared “Our latest Travel Sentiment Survey shows that despite ongoing cost of living pressures, holidays remain a key priority for the Irish public. While just 9% have already booked for 2026, we can see strong intent to travel, with almost half of respondents planning to secure their holiday between January and March 2026. With holiday prices up 3% on last year and expected to remain steady into 2026, it’s clear that value, flexible payment options and early availability are driving bookings. Our advice is to book early to ensure you have the choice of destination and accommodation, particularly for families planning to travel during peak periods.”