IAA orders 15pc reduction in Dublin Airport passenger charge

The IAA set the proposed 2027 price cap at €8.85 per passenger.

Passenger traffic grows at an average of 3.2pc per year to 44.5 million by 2031.

The determination allows aeronautical revenues between €1.6bn and €2bn.

Dublin Airport plans operating costs of €2.3bn over the period.

Commercial revenues reach an expected €2.6bn in the five years.

The Irish Aviation Authority has published its draft determination on airport charges at Dublin Airport for 2027 to 2031. The IAA proposes a price cap of €8.85 per passenger for 2027. This figure stands 15pc lower than the 2026 cap of €10.39.

Dublin Airport Authority lobbied for an average base price cap of €12.86 per passenger with increases to €14.99 by 2031. The IAA based its proposal on higher than expected passenger numbers, lower capital investment delivery and stronger commercial revenues. The determination allows for capital investment between €2.4bn and €3.8bn in the period.

Passenger numbers are forecast to grow at 3.2pc per year from 39.4 m in 2027 to 44.5 m by 2031. The proposal includes service quality incentives and penalties of up to €0.43 per passenger. Consultation on the process will remain open until 18 September 2026.

Ryanair has pledged a record summer schedule from Dublin Airport next year if the IAA proposal receives final approval. The airline operates as the biggest carrier at the airport. Its executives confirmed plans to base new Boeing 737 Max-10 aircraft there under the lower charge structure.

The carrier criticised the DAA proposed charges for 2027 to 2031 in previous statements. Officials welcomed the IAA move that brings the price cap back to levels between 2023 and 2025 which ranged from €8.46 to €9.54. The proposal stands 15pc lower than the 2026 price cap of €10.39.

Declan Fitzpatrick shared “The proposed price caps will enable Dublin Airport to deliver safe, secure and high-quality services to passengers and airlines for the period 2027 to 2031. These proposals also enable Dublin Airport to deliver significant new infrastructure, adding capacity and improving the passenger experience.”